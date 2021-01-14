Two men arrested after stealing construction site tools and equipment

Police arrested two men in Qormi after receiving a tip-off that the pair had stolen tools and hardware from a construction site.

The stolen items included air compressors, grinders, drillers and other construction-related equipment.

Police were tipped off that the men, a 31-year-old from Siggiewi and a 30-year-old from Hamrun, had entered a construction site and the arrests happened in the early hours of Thursday.

The Rapid Intervention unit rushed to the site and carried out searches in the area.

The police noticed an unattended vehicle parked in front of one of the residences with keys inside and doors left open. This raised suspicion and prompted an immediate search of the vehicle. The tools and hardware were found inside.

The suspects were later apprehended after being found hiding in a garage complex beneath the residences.

The suspects are being held at the police headquarters in Floriana and investigations are ongoing.