Motorcyclist seriously injured in Cospicua accident

A 62-year-old motorcyclist was hospitalised on Wednesday evening after a crash in Cospicua.

The accident occurred at around 6pm in St Paul Street.

Police said the Senglea resident was driving his Yamaha motorcycle when he was involved in the incident with a Toyota IQ, driven by a 41-year-old man from Marsascala.

He was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment.