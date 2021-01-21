menu

Motorcyclist seriously injured in Cospicua accident

A 62-year-old motorcyclist was hospitalised on Wednesday evening after a crash in Cospicua 

21 January 2021, 7:55am
Police said the Senglea resident was driving his Yamaha motorcycle when he was involved in the incident with a Toyota IQ, driven by a 41-year-old man from Marsascala.

He was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment. 

