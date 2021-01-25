Construction worker denied bail on cannabis trafficking charges

A court has heard how a man, previously jailed for trafficking drugs in a Marsa public garden some years ago, had been picked up by the police doing exactly the same thing again.

37-year-old construction worker Hassan Jebrel from Niger was arraigned before magistrate Ian Farrugia, accused of trafficking cannabis, aggravated possession of the substance and committing these offences within 100m of a place frequented by youths.

He was also accused of recidivism, having been found guilty of similar charges in 2017. The alleged offences took place on 23 January.

Prosecuting inspectors Ryan Micallef and Andy Rotin objected to bail, citing the serious nature of the charges and the fear of the accused reoffending as grounds.

Lawyer Annemarie Cutajar, appearing for the accused as legal aid, argued that he had lived in Malta for several years and worked in construction, which negated any risk of absconding.

The court, however, denied bail due to the accused’s lack of “realties” to the island, as well as the fact that it was not convinced he would abide by bail conditions.