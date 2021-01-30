Cospicua man charged with assaulting warden

A 21 year old man from Cospicua has been granted bail after he was accused of assaulting a community officer outside his house.

Leon Barbara was arraigned before magistrate Joe Mifsud on Saturday afternoon, accused of violently resisting a public officer, slightly injuring him and threatening the officer in his line of duty. He was also accused of breaching the peace and using obscene language in public.

The court heard how the man had allegedly started an argument with a community officer, which descended into an altercation in which the warden was slightly injured.

Barbara pleaded guilty as charged. His lawyers, Franco Debono and Francesca Zarb, requested a pre-sentencing report.



The man was released on bail pending the completion of the report, which was secured by a €5000 personal guarantee. A protection order was issued in favour of the warden, with the court emphasising its “zero tolerance” stance on violence against the forces of order and front liners.

Inspector Melvin Zammit prosecuted.

