Man suffers serious injuries in Coast road traffic accident

The incident took place at 5:40am today

nicole_meilak
31 January 2021, 9:09am
by Nicole Meilak
Photo: Malta Police Force
A man has been taken to Mater Dei Hospital after being involved in a traffic accident in Naxxar.

Early this morning, at around 5:40am, police were informed that there was a person who needed medical assistance in Triq Tul il-Kosta, Naxxar towards San Ġiljan.

District police immediately went to the scene, where preliminary investigations revealed that an Italian man, aged 42 and residing in St Paul's Bay, was driving a Honda SH150AD motorcycle and suffered an impact with a Toyota Hiace van, driven by a 51-year-old man, also a resident of St Paul's Bay.

The motorcyclist was assisted by a medical team and taken to hospital by ambulance, where he was later certified to have suffered serious injuries.

Magistrate Dr Joe Mifsud LL.D. was informed of the case, ordering an inquiry and appointing several experts to assist him. Police investigations are ongoing.

Nicole Meilak is a staff reporter
