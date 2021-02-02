[WATCH] Bomb disposal unit gives all-clear on Pietà seafront report on suspicious package
A suspicious package reported to the police has been removed in a two-hour operation
The bomb disposal unit was called on site at the Pietà-Msida seafront, over a suspicious package placed under a car.
The operation started after a report was filed at 2:10pm. The unit gave the all-clear at around 5pm.
Police inspectors Keith Arnaud and Kurt Zahra were spotted on site monitoring the operation.
