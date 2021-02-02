menu

[WATCH] Bomb disposal unit gives all-clear on Pietà seafront report on suspicious package

A suspicious package reported to the police has been removed in a two-hour operation

matthew_vella
Last updated on 2 February 2021, 5:06pm
by Matthew Vella
An EOD report makes its way to the car where the suspicious package was reported. Photo: James Bianchi
The bomb disposal unit was called on site at the Pietà-Msida seafront, over a suspicious package placed under a car.

The operation started after a report was filed at 2:10pm. The unit gave the all-clear at around 5pm.

Police inspectors Keith Arnaud and Kurt Zahra were spotted on site monitoring the operation.

Matthew Vella is executive editor at MaltaToday.
