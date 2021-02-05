Man arrested after setting apartment on fire with couple inside

A 29-year-old man residing in Gżira has been arrested in connection to an assassination attempt that took place earlier this morning.

At 7am today, police at the Sliema Police Station received a phone call from a person saying that someone forcefully entered his apartment at Triq ix-Xatt, started spilling gasoline around the premises, set it on fire and fled the scene.

That same person said that he managed to put out the fire together with a woman who was with him in the apartment.

District police together with the Major Crimes and Homicide Department immediately went onto the scene and found the victims - a 36-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman.

The man suffered burns along parts of his body. He was treated at Mater Dei Hospital, and was later certified as having suffered minor injuries.

From the investigations carried out, police were able to shortly identify the alleged aggressor. They circled his residence at Triq l-Empire Stadium, Gżira and subsequently arrested him.

After searching the property, police found over half a kilo of what is suspected to be cannabis, an amount of suspected ecstasy pills, and other suspected drug-related items.

Magistrate Dr Nadine Lia LL.D was informed of the case and appointed an inquiry. Police investigations are ongoing.