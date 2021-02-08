Mark Sammut claims Joseph Muscat asked his father to start a blog to harass Daphne

Former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat had asked celebrated author Frans Sammut to pen a blog to put Daphne Caruana Galizia "in a bad light," the author’s son claimed during the public inquiry into the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia today.

Now deceased, Frans Sammut, author of il- Gaġġa and other seminal works, had allegedly mentioned how he had refused the offer, to his son.

Mark Sammut told the inquiry board "He [my father] made a comment en passant in a conversation. The importance of it came to me when I read a news report on Joseph Muscat's testimony before this board.”

Muscat had denied instigating or inciting hatred against Caruana Galizia, when he testified before the board last year. "When I read this my memory was triggered,” Sammut said. “My father had told me that Muscat had approached him to come up with a blog...my father was an author and wrote a lot for the Labour Party. He was asked to contribute to this blog to put Caruana Galizia in a bad light".

Sammut had turned him down as the idea was contrary to his personal ethics, recalled his son, despite having “no sympathy” for Caruana Galizia.

Asked if he now supported the PN, Sammut said he did. But this was not due to partisan politics, he stressed. "I felt that my father left a moral legacy...I have a sincere love for the truth and that the institutions of State work well. Joseph Muscat should not carry on with his mockery of the State and the public at large."

Caruana Galizia’s sister Corinne Vella briefly testified to give the board a copy of a dossier on the, now defunct, website tasteyourownmedicine.com. The anonymous blog had stopped operating around the same time that Glenn Bedingfield’s blog was set up, she said.

Also testifying today was independent politician and academic Prof. Arnold Cassola. He gave the board a report he had prepared about the Mriehel High Rise policy and Quad Developments. His testimony had little to do with the inquiry’s terms of reference however, a fact pointed out repeatedly by the board.

Assistant Commissioner Alexandra Mamo testified behind closed doors about the police investigation and the Melvin Theuma recordings.

The public inquiry continues on March 5.