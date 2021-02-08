Salvu Dalli, accused of murdering son, released on bail

Salvu Dalli, the man accused of shooting dead his son last August, has been released on bail after spending seven months in jail.

The magistrate, having taken into account the circumstances of the situation and having seen enough evidence, granted bail during today's hearing.

As stipulated in his bail conditions, Dalli will have to sign a bail book three times a week, between 8am and 8pm, once a day. All passports, travel and identification documents belong to him will have to be deposited at the law court.

Dalli will be subject to a court-imposed curfew, where he will not be able to leave his residence between 11pm and 6am. He must also refrain from going to Hal Ghaxaq until Generoso Bonnici testifies in the court case.

He must also appear in court whenever summoned, cannot speak to any witnesses, and must not commit any criminal offences.

Bail was granted against a deposit of €10,000. As an added guarantee, he must find three people willing to pay out €10,000 each in the event that he breaches his bail conditions.

In total, any breach in bail will result in a €40,000 total payment, and immediate arrest.

Dalli will be residing in Zurrieq for the time being. His lawyer, Lennox Vella, had said earlier in the hearing that it would be best for Dalli not to go back to Hal Ghaxaq by himself as his neighbour is yet to testify before the court.

Vella instead suggested the Zurrieq property because it was familiar to Dalli, who had spent a while living there.

This was the first of many requests by the accused for bail. Previous requests were not taken up due to worries over contamination of evidence.

Today's hearing saw emergency responders testify, describing the scene of the accident upon their arrival. They received a call on 7 August over a gunshot injury. A team of responders went to Hal Ghaxaq at 11:30am, entered the premises, and found the body of Antoine Dalli in the shower.

The medical team tried to use a defibrillator on him, but he was promptly certified dead.

The case will continue on 17 March before Magistrate Marseanne Farrugia.

Police Inspector Roderick Attard is prosecuting. Lawyer Lennox Vella appeared on behalf of the accused, while Lawyers Francesca Zarb and Franco Debono appeared parte civile for the victim's family.