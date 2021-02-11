menu

Police make surprise drug find after migrant takes them home for identity papers

A 28-year-old man is arrested after police find coffee jars with cannabis at his residence

11 February 2021, 5:26pm
by MaltaToday Staff
Police found cannabis in coffee jars (Photo: Police)
A migrant who took immigration officials home to show them his identity papers was arrested after police found coffee jars with cannabis.

The 28-year-old from Gambia was stopped by immigration officials during inspections carried out in Hamrun at 8am, the police said in a statement.

The man did not have his identity papers on him and was accompanied by police to his apartment in Gżira.

However, while inside the apartment, police officers noted objects linked to drug use and searched the place.

Police found cannabis in two coffee jars, including small packets that were ready to be trafficked.

The man was arrested and taken to the Floriana lock-up. Investigations are ongoing.

