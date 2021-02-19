Man arrested after robbing woman at knifepoint

A 24-year-old man was arrested shortly after robbing a woman at knifepoint in Pieta, the police said on Friday.

The man from Gambia was arrested just moments after the robbery on Thursday at around 10pm.

The victim was a 27-year-old woman from Colombia. She had been walking in Triq Telgħet Gwardamanġa when she was approached by the man from behind.

The accused allegedly pulled out a knife put it to her neck and asked her for money. He took the cash, along with her mobile and fled.

Twenty minutes after a search for the accused began, the police noted a man acting in a suspicious manner in Pieta.

A search revealed the stolen mobile phone.

The accused is currently being held at police headquarters in Floriana.

An investigation is ongoing.