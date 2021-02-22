menu

Man still missing after two months, police renew calls for assistance

The man uses a wheelchair, and drives a light blue Renault Captur

nicole_meilak
22 February 2021, 4:23pm
by Nicole Meilak

Police have renewed calls for assistance in locating Marcel Pisani, the 50-year-old man who was reported missing on New Year’s Eve.

Pisani was last seen in his Mosta residence. He uses a wheelchair, and drives a light blue Renault Captur.

A fire had been reported at his place of residence two days before his disappearance. It was initially suspected that someone could be trapped inside, but the property was subsequently found to be vacant at the time of the fire. A magisterial inquiry into the incident has been appointed and is ongoing.

In a press statement, police are reminding the public to come forward with any information they feel could help in the investigation.

Information can be passed on confidentially by calling Police General Headquarters at 21 224001 / 119 or at a closer police station.

Nicole Meilak is a staff reporter
