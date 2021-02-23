Police arrest suspected bomb suppliers in Daphne Caruana Galizia murder

menu
Brothers Adrian and Robert Agius, known by the family name Maksar, and associate Jamie Vella have been arrested on suspicions they supplied the bomb that killed Daphne Caruana Galizia

matthew_agius
23 February 2021, 2:52pm
by Matthew Agius
Robert Agius (left) and his brother Adrian (right) have been arrested in connection to supplying the bomb that killed Daphne Caruana Galizia
Three men suspected of having supplied the bomb that assassinated Daphne Caruana Galizia were arrested in a police operation on Tuesday, MaltaToday has learnt.

Brothers Adrian and Robert Agius, known as Tal-Maksar, and associate Jamie Vella were arrested as murder suspect Vince Muscat pleaded guilty in court to Caruana Galizia’s murder.

The Agius brothers and Vella had been among 10 people arrested in December 2017 during police raids. The three were released and never charged but George Degiorgio, brother Alfred Degiorgio and Muscat were arraigned over the murder.

In a dramatic twist to events, Muscat today pleaded guilty and is understood to have reached some form of agreement with the prosecution to supply information in exchange for a lighter sentence.

Last October, the MaltaToday reported that Muscat, known as il-Koħħu, had identified two suspected gang members to the police.

Robert Agius and Jamie Vella, were reportedly identified as the people who supplied the triggermen with the explosive device.

