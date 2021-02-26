Man seriously injured in traffic accident

A man was hospitalised following a traffic accident in Zebbug.

The accident occurred at 7:45am in Triq l-Imdina.

Police said the accident involved three vehicles: an Isuzu Elf driven by a 36-year-old man from Qormi, a Honda motorcyclist drive by a 45-year-old Italian and a Mazda Demio driven by a 40-year-old from Qormi.

As a consequence of the impact, a pedestrian from Pakistan was hit while walking. He was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment.

An investigation is ongoing.