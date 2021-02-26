menu

Man seriously injured in traffic accident

A man was hospitalised following a traffic accident in Zebbug

26 February 2021, 2:34pm
The accident occurred at 7:45am in Triq l-Imdina
The accident occurred at 7:45am in Triq l-Imdina

A man was hospitalised following a traffic accident in Zebbug.

The accident occurred at 7:45am in Triq l-Imdina.

Police said the accident involved three vehicles: an Isuzu Elf driven by a 36-year-old man from Qormi, a Honda motorcyclist drive by a 45-year-old Italian and a Mazda Demio driven by a 40-year-old from Qormi.

As a consequence of the impact, a pedestrian from Pakistan was hit while walking. He was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment. 

An investigation is ongoing. 

More in Court & Police
Man seriously injured in traffic accident
Court & Police

Man seriously injured in traffic accident
Man hospitalised after falling from ladder at Gozo farm
Court & Police

Man hospitalised after falling from ladder at Gozo farm
Karl Azzopardi
BNP Paribas ‘anti-semitism’ row: Malta judge says bank can appeal summons
Court & Police

BNP Paribas ‘anti-semitism’ row: Malta judge says bank can appeal summons
Matthew Agius
Fired Planning Commission chair threatens to sue government unless reinstated
Court & Police

Fired Planning Commission chair threatens to sue government unless reinstated
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.