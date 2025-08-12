Gozo sewage treatment plant to double capacity

The Gozo Wastewater Treatment Plant in Ras il-Ħobż, Għajnsielem, is set for a major upgrade that will double its treatment capacity.

The reason for this expansion is the sharp increase in the island’s population and wastewater generation over the past decade.

The project, led by the Water Services Corporation (WSC), will expand the plant’s daily treatment capacity from 6,000 cubic metres to 12,000 cubic metres. This comes after the existing plant, operational since 2007, repeatedly exceeded its design limits, particularly during the summer months when Gozo experiences a surge in tourism.

The proposed expansion will involve the construction of a new facility adjacent to the existing plant, increasing the site footprint from 5,000sq.m to approximately 10,000sq.m.

Works will be carried out on adjacent land to avoid interrupting the current plant’s operations.

The new plant will feature advanced Membrane Bioreactor (MBR) technology, enabling higher treatment efficiency and the production of high-quality reclaimed water—locally referred to as new water—for agricultural use.

According to a Project Description Statement drafted by environmental consultants AIS Limited the upgrade will allow the facility to meet more stringent EU and national wastewater treatment standards.

While the development is expected to bring significant long-term benefits, including a reduced risk of untreated wastewater reaching the sea, it also comes with major adverse impacts.

These include the permanent loss of agricultural land, the extension of an industrial facility that clashes with the rural landscape, and temporary construction-phase nuisances such as dust, noise, and air pollution.