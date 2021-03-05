menu

Two remanded in custody over construction site thefts

karl_azzopardi
5 March 2021, 1:34pm
by Karl Azzopardi
File Photo
Two men have been remanded in custody over a number of thefts from construction sites. 

Joseph Galea, 30 and Emanuel Degabriele, 31, both from Siggiewi,  were arraigned before magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech this morning on 6 counts of theft. 

The men, who are denying the charges, allegedly stole power tools, fittings, batteries and a jigger hammer from a mechanical excavator from construction sites in Qrendi, Attard, Naxxar, Kirkop and Dingli last January. They were also accused of recidivism. 

A request for bail made by Degabriele was turned down by the court. Galea did not request bail. 

Inspectors Joseph Mercieca and Andy Rotin prosecuted. 

Lawyers Mario Mifsud and Christian Camilleri appeared for Galea, while lawyer Charles Mercieca represented Degabriele. 

