Construction worker injured following workplace accident

The worker was hit by a concrete bucket on a construction site, and was subsequently taken to hospital

nicole_meilak
5 March 2021, 6:55pm
by Nicole Meilak

A construction worker is suffering from serious injuries after experiencing an accident with a concrete bucket while on site.

At 3:30pm today, police were called onto a construction site in Triq il-Fortizza tal-Grazzja, ix-Xgħajra for assistance.

It turned out that a 54-year-old man from Birkirkara was hit by a concrete bucket while carrying out works.

The man was given first aid on site, and was subsequently transferred to Mater Dei via ambulance.

Magistrate Dr Donatella Frendo Dimch was informed of the case and issued an inquiry, while police investigations are ongoing.

Nicole Meilak is a staff reporter
