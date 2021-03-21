Police carry out arrests over drug trafficking, construction site theft and indecent material relating to minors

Rapid Intervention Unit officers arrested a 27-year-old Nigerian man over drug trafficking on Sunday.

The police said that the arrest was carried out at around 10:30 am on Sunday, after the man was spotted by a police patrol throwing a sock into bushes. The sock contained 13 baggies containing cannabis ready to be trafficked, together with €225 in cash.

A search at his Birzebbuga residence yielded objects related to the trafficking of drugs, a weighing scale and €900 in cash.

In a separate incident, a police patrol in Floriana identifed a vehicle which had been reported missing earlier this month in Triq il-Kappuċċini.

When approached, the 34-year-old driver tried evading police, but was later apprehended.

Police found 13 sachets containing a substance suspected of being cocaine and €300 in cash. A search at his residence yielded a further €800 and a weighing scale.

Both men are being held at the Floriana lockup.

Construction site theft

The police also said that two men, a 36-year-old Maltese who resides in Zabbar, and a 47-year-old Italian who lives in Fgura, were caught stealing from a Marsaskala construction site.

The police received a report at around noon that there were two men in an apartment block under construction in Triq Ġużeppi Lanzon.

When investigating the site, police found the two men transporting tools on a wheel barrow, and they were arrested on site.

A search at their residence yielded more equipment and tools, which have been attributed to another theft in Triq il-Maħsel, Marsascala on 17 March.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Indecent material related to minors

Two men were also arrested on Sunday after they were found in the possession of indecent material related to minors.

The police said the two men, both aged 28, were arrested after the arraignment of another individual led them to them.

The two men reside in St Paul’s Bay and Mosta respectively.

Police investigations are ongoing.