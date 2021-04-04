Man seriously injured in Fgura motorcycling incident
31-year-old hospitalised after losing control of his motorcycle
A 31-year-old man from Nepal had to be rushed to Mater Dei Hospital on Saturday evening after losing control of his motorcycle.
The police said the incident happened at around 9:30 pm on Saturday in Haz-Zabbar Road, Fgura.
Preliminary investigations showed the man was driving a Peugeot Tweet. He was later certified as suffering from serious injuries.
Police investigations are ongoing.