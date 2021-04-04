menu

Man seriously injured in Fgura motorcycling incident

31-year-old hospitalised after losing control of his motorcycle 

karl_azzopardi
4 April 2021, 9:12am
by Karl Azzopardi

A 31-year-old man from Nepal had to be rushed to Mater Dei Hospital on Saturday evening after losing control of his motorcycle. 

The police said the incident happened at around 9:30 pm on Saturday in Haz-Zabbar Road, Fgura. 

Preliminary investigations showed the man was driving a Peugeot Tweet. He was later certified as suffering from serious injuries. 

Police investigations are ongoing. 

Karl Azzopardi is deputy online editor and an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2...
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.