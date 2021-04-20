Beachaven injunction upheld by court

Marina development works outside Beachaven in Xemxija have been halted after a judge upheld an injunction filed by the nightclub’s owners.

In a ruling yesterday, Judge Robert Mangion ruled that Godwin and Jeanette Cutajar’s request satisfied all the legal requirements for issuing the injunction.

The Cutajars took legal action, through their lawyer Alex Scerri Herrera, after Transport Malta formally informed mariners in February that works will soon commence on an organised mooring area and associated fairway in Xemxija Bay.

The injunction halts works established under the Local Notice to Mariners No 16 of 2021 and any other ancillary works regarding the management of the Organised Mooring Area and associated fairway for the mooring of small craft in the Xemxija mooring area.

Beachaven is arguing that the works are illegal because they are taking place by virtue of a tender that Transport Malta had revoked several years ago.

