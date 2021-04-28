Man in custody over car thefts charged again

A man already in custody over a string of alleged thefts from vehicles has been charged with a further three identical crimes today.

Matthew Frendo, 45, from Rabat, was arraigned before magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras on Wednesday afternoon, accused of breaking into, stealing from and damaging three cars in Rabat.

Just four days ago, Frendo and another man had been charged on Friday over another string of thefts from parked vehicles.

His alleged accomplice had admitted the crimes and received a suspended sentence, but Frendo denied the charges and was remanded in custody. In the meantime, police investigating the other thefts also arrived at the conclusion that Frendo was involved.

Inspectors Stacy Attard and Andy Rotin charged Frendo with aggravated theft and criminal damage relating to the thefts, which took place in March and April. The stolen items included a cigarette tray, a jacket and a radio. Frendo was also accused of relapsing.

Frendo’s legal aid lawyer Maria Karlsen entered a plea of not guilty on the man’s behalf. Bail was not requested as he was already being held at the Corradino Correctional Facility.