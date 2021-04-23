Two men charged over theft spree

Two men have been charged with a string of thefts.

Construction worker James Alexander Casha, 49 from Siggiewi, was handed a sentence of imprisonment for two years, suspended for four, after he pleaded guilty to a litany of theft charges.

Casha was arraigned before magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit this morning, together with 45-year-old Matthew Frendo from Rabat, accused of breaking into eight cars, as well as the chapel of Our Lady of Sorrows in Zebbug. The crimes all took place over the span of four days in mid-April.

Frendo, who was also accused of committing some of the crimes alone, pleaded not guilty and was remanded in custody.

The cars from which items such as sunglasses and accessories were stolen also suffered extensive damage as a result of the theft. A doctor’s briefcase was one of the items allegedly stolen from a car in Zebbug. The court ordered a ban on the publication of the names of the victims.

Lawyer Charmaine Cherrett, appearing as legal aid counsel for both accused, requested bail for Frendo, arguing that the unemployed man had several health problems.

The prosecution, led by inspectors Roderick Agius, Kevin Pulis and Melvyn Camilleri, objected to bail on the grounds that there were 10 victims who were yet to testify.

Another factor raised by the prosecution was that Frendo had no fixed address and appeared to live in an abandoned car in Zebbug, where the stolen items were found. Bail was denied.