Pair involved in importation of drugs through postal service granted bail

A man and a woman arrested on Tuesday for drug possession after police tracked a postal parcel with drugs to their Żurrieq house were granted bail.

The pair had been under police observation for a while for suspected drug use but on Tuesday the Customs Department intercepted a suspicious package addressed to them that arrived by post.

The parcel was delivered to the residence in Żurrieq and upon delivery, police raided the house and arrested them.

The package contained around 1kg of synthetic drugs and a search of the property yielded cocaine and heroin.

The 35-year-old man and 28-year-old woman pleaded not guilty to charges of drug importation and possession.

They were granted bail and ordered to adhere to a number of conditions. The man was granted bail against a deposit of €6,500 and a personal guarantee of €15,000, while the woman was granted bail against a deposit of €5,000 and a guarantee of €10,000.

The court also ordered the pair to sign the bail book daily at the police station and imposed a curfew between 11pm and 6am. The magistrate also issued a treatment order for the pair.

The prosecution was led by Inspectors Mark Mercieca and Alfredo Mangion. Lawyers Franco Debono, Marion Camilleri and Francesca Zarb were defence counsel.

Magistrate Josette Demicoli presided.