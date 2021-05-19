Youth hospitalised after traffic accident in Żejtun

A 17-year-old man was hospitalised on Tuesday after a traffic accident in Żejtun.

The accident occurred at around 8:15pm in Triq San Girgor.

The youth was a passenger in a BMW whose driver, a 24-year-old man from Cospicua, lost control and crashed into a property and a parked Toyota.

The victim was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment.

A police investigation is ongoing.