Youth hospitalised after traffic accident in Żejtun
A 17-year-old man was hospitalised on Tuesday after a traffic accident in Żejtun.
The accident occurred at around 8:15pm in Triq San Girgor.
The youth was a passenger in a BMW whose driver, a 24-year-old man from Cospicua, lost control and crashed into a property and a parked Toyota.
The victim was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment.
A police investigation is ongoing.