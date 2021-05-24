Fire breaks out in Ta’ Qali warehouse
Civil Protection Department officers battling flames in Ta’ Qali warehouse • Police say no one injured in the incident
A fire has broken out in a Ta Qali warehouse, with Civil Protection Department officers currently trying to put out the flames.
The warehouse is located at the back side of the American Embassy.
Police said a report on the fire was received at around 5:00 pm on Monday.
Emergency responders are onsite but no one is injured.
More details to follow.