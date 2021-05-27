Three charged with cocaine trafficking

Three men have been granted bail after being arraigned on cocaine trafficking charges.

Tyson Grech, 25, from Senglea, Hubert Gatt, 32 from Gzira and Jeremy Borg, 19 and of no fixed address, were arraigned in court on Tuesday, accused of trafficking cocaine.

Borg and Grech were also accused of breaching court orders; Borg a suspended sentence and Grech bail.

The prosecution requested the court freeze all the assets belonging to the men.

The men pleaded not guilty and requested bail, which was granted against a €500 deposit and a €4,500 guarantee.

Magistrate Joe Mifsud presided the arraignment. Inspector Jonathan Ransley prosecuted.

Lawyer Jason Grima appeared for Grech and Borg, while lawyer Ishmael Psaila appeared for Gatt.