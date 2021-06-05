Two construction workers cleared of assaulting each other in fight over screwdriver

Two men have been cleared of assaulting each other in a fight over a screwdriver at a construction site due to lack of evidence, after both men declined to testify against each other.

Raymond Galea from Marsaxlokk, 56 and Christopher Casaletto, 44, from Zabbar had been arraigned separately, with each man being charged with assaulting and injuring the other in an incident which occurred on 26 September 2017 at a construction site in Floriana.

A co-worker had told the court that there had been a fight at his workplace over a screwdriver between Casaletto and Galea. The screwdriver had been taken out of a bucket by Galea, who was cleaning the area. The witness had not heard the words exchanged and hadn’t actually seen the fight, but knew that his boss, Casaletto, had suffered some injuries.

In fact, Casaletto had suffered cuts and scratches to his face, neck and hands. A cut above his nose had required stitches and was classified as a grievous injury.

Casaletto had chosen not to testify so as not to incriminate himself and renounced to any legal action against Galea. Likewise Galea had opted for silence against Casaletto and also renounced his right to legal action against Casaletto.

As a result there was insufficient evidence to convict either of the men. The court declared them not guilty.

Magistrate Astrid May Grima presided.

Inspector Alfredo Mangion prosecuted. Lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri were defence counsel to Galea. Lawyer Anthony Cutajar appeared for Casaletto.