Man grievously injured after falling off a ladder

karl_azzopardi
7 June 2021, 4:08pm
by Karl Azzopardi

A 50-year-old man has been hospitalised after falling off a ladder on Monday

Police said the accident happened at a residence in Triq Joseph Stivala, Paola at around 9:00 am.

The man was administered first aid by a medical team, before being rushed off to hospital, where he was certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Karl Azzopardi is deputy online editor and an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2...
