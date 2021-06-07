Man grievously injured after falling off a ladder
A 50-year-old man has been hospitalised after falling off a ladder on Monday
Police said the accident happened at a residence in Triq Joseph Stivala, Paola at around 9:00 am.
The man was administered first aid by a medical team, before being rushed off to hospital, where he was certified as suffering from grievous injuries.
Police investigations are ongoing.