Autopsy on Maltese couples who died in Croatia concluded

The autopsy of the four Maltese tourists who died in a car crash in Croatia has been concluded, but it is still unclear why the driver lost control of the vehicle.

Last week, Jeremy Gambin, his wife Lorraine Gambin, and Kevin Bonnici and his wife Sandra Bonnici, died in a horrific accident while on holiday in Croatia, as their rented vehicle veered off the road and plunged into the sea.

According to Croatian news outlet, IndexHR, the autopsy revealed that drowning was the most likely cause of death of the two couples, as only slight injuries were found on the bodies.

Following the accident, Croatian media suspected that the driver could’ve fallen ill while driving, however this was not confirmed by the autopsy report.

All victims were found to have been in good health, with no indication of heart attacks or other problems.

The two couples were long-time friends who frequently travelled together, as Jeremy and Kevin were also cousins.

Following their deaths, tributes of family members and deaths poured in, as many spoke of the strong and genuine friendship shared by the four travellers who touched many lives in their communities.