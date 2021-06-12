Man drowns in sea off Bugibba

A 62-year-old Englishman lost his life earlier today in an incident in the sea off Bugibba.

The authorities were alerted after a body was seen in the sea near the National Aquarium at around 1 pm.

Initial Police investigations showed that the man had lost his balance whilst walking on some rocks and had fallen into the sea.

Civil Protection Department personnel took the body ashore, where first aid was administered. He was unfortunately pronounced dead at the scene.

A police spokesperson said an investigation was underway. Magistrate Rachel Montebello is leading an inquiry into the incident.