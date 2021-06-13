menu

Man seriously injured in Kirkop motorcycling accident

karl_azzopardi
13 June 2021, 9:45am
by Karl Azzopardi

A 57-year-old man has been seriously injured after losing control of his Aprilia motorcycle in Triq il-Mini, Ħal Kirkop.

Police said the accident happened at around 5:35 pm on Saturday.

A medical team administered first aid to the man before taking him to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified for his injuries.

Duty magistrate Rachel Montebello has launched an inquiry, and police investigations are ongoing.

