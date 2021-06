Woman hospitalised after traffic accident in Sliema

A woman was hospitalised on Sunday following a traffic accident in Sliema.

The accident occurred at 8:30pm in Tower Road.

Police said the accident involved a Volkswagen Bora, driven by a 45-year-old Italian man who resides in Gzira, and a Toyota Avensis driven by a 62-year-old man of Birkirkara.

The women, riding passenger in the Toyota, a 53-year-old from Birkirkara was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment.