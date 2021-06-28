Man grievously injured in Paola fight
A 46-year-old man suffered grievous injuries on Sunday evening following an altercation in Paola.
Police said the injured man turned up at the locality’s police station at around 10pm to report the fight which had taken place at Antoine De Paule Square.
The suspect allegedly attacked the man, stole his phone before fleeing the scene.
The victim was taken to the Paola health centre.
A police investigation is ongoing.