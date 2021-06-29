Two men injured after brawl in St George’s Bay, police searching for group of men

Two men sustained serious injuries after they were involved in a brawl that took place at St George’s Bay at 2:45am, the police said.

A 20-year-old Libyan was certified to have serious injuries, while the second victim, whose age has not yet been established, sustained grievous injuries.

Police said that it was called in for assistance after a man was spotted unconscious and another had visible injuries at St George’s Bay.

Initial investigations showed that the two Libyan men were involved in an argument with a group of foreign men, who escaped from the area.

The police said it was looking for the alleged perpetrators.

The victims were treated on site by a medical team from Mater Dei Hospital and later hospitalised.

Duty Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit is holding an inquiry, while the St Julian’s district police are investigating.