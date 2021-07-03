Woman grievously injured after being hit by car in San Gwann

A 40 year old woman has been seriously injured after being hit by a car in San Gwann.

Police said the victim, who lives in St. Paul’s Bay, suffered grievous injuries after being struck by a Fiat driven by a 32 year old Italian man from San Gwann at around 12:25pm on Saturday.

The woman was given medical assistance and taken to Mater Dei Hospital where her injuries were certified as being grievous in nature.

Police investigations into the incident are ongoing.