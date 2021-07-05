menu

Police seeks public’s assistance to find wanted man

Police are requesting the public’s help in locating the individual who is due to appear in court

5 July 2021, 3:20pm
by Karl Azzopardi
The man is wanted by order of a Magistrate for court procedures
The police are looking for a man who is wanted by order of a Magistrate for court procedures.

The police are requesting the public’s help in locating the individual.

Police gave no further details on the man, just publishing a photo of his face on their Facebook profile.

Anyone who has information on the can send a private message on the police’s Facebook page, or call the police headquarters, even anonymously, on 21224001/119 and quote 3/2021.

