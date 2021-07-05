Police seeks public’s assistance to find wanted man
Police are requesting the public’s help in locating the individual who is due to appear in court
The police are looking for a man who is wanted by order of a Magistrate for court procedures.
The police are requesting the public’s help in locating the individual.
Police gave no further details on the man, just publishing a photo of his face on their Facebook profile.
Anyone who has information on the can send a private message on the police’s Facebook page, or call the police headquarters, even anonymously, on 21224001/119 and quote 3/2021.