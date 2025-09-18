Young minds, bold visions: Malta’s future in focus | Miriam Teuma
Young people are telling us that if we want Malta to thrive in 2050, we need to think in systems, not silos
Miriam Teuma is the of CEO Aġenzija Żgħażagħ
Listening to and supporting the voices of young people has been at the very heart of Aġenzija Żgħażagħ since its inception in 2010. I have seen how their ideas, questions, and concerns have helped shape national discussions, and this is once again evident in the government’s Vision 2050 process.
Our national youth policy, Towards 2030: Reaching Out To, Working With And Supporting Young People, places listening to young people as its first strategic goal. That is not by chance. It reflects our conviction that meaningful participation begins with giving young people the space to speak and ensuring that their words are not only heard but acted upon.
Recently, at our head office in Santa Venera, we welcomed a diverse group of young people to share their views on Malta’s Vision 2050. What struck me most was not only the breadth of their perspectives but their holistic way of thinking about Malta’s future. They saw the sea that surrounds us, our climate, our land and fauna, and our culture and traditions as the canvas for a sustainable tomorrow. At the same time, they were clear-eyed about the challenges we face: Climate change, energy security, land use, and the fast-paced development of artificial intelligence.
They want Malta to invest seriously in renewable energy, not just through infrastructure but through education, incentives, and international cooperation. They challenged us to think differently about land use, suggesting that regenerating abandoned buildings is more valuable than creating yet more overdevelopment. On food sustainability, they were equally insightful, calling for stronger support for farmers, healthier food industries, and innovative practices such as vertical and sustainable farming.
Waste and the circular economy provoked some of the strongest reactions. These young people are not naïve; they understand that change requires not only creativity but also enforcement, accountability, and a willingness to face resistance. They also reminded us that preserving Malta’s cultural identity and heritage is not a luxury but a necessity in the face of growing commercialisation and overdevelopment.
One theme was constant—education. They see education as the enabler that will make everything else possible. A more flexible, responsive, and forward-looking system, they told us, is essential to prepare new generations to meet the future with confidence.
And then, as young people so often do, they surprised us with fresh, imaginative ideas. From limiting the number of cars per household, to planting trees along our roads, from applying the polluter-pays principle to insisting on quality time with family and friends, their suggestions reflected creativity, responsibility, and a vision for a better quality of life.
For me, the message is clear. The future is not about isolated issues; it is about interconnection, cooperation, and innovation. Young people are telling us that if we want Malta to thrive in 2050, we need to think in systems, not silos, and we need to do so while remaining rooted in our unique identity and heritage.
As CEO of Aġenzija Żgħażagħ, I could not be prouder of the way our young people have engaged in this consultation. They are alert, informed, and thoughtful. They are ambitious but realistic, imaginative yet practical. Most of all, they are ready to take responsibility for their future. Our role, as adults and decision-makers, is to make sure their voices continue to guide us on the road ahead.