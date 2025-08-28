Ħamrun Spartans make history with Europa Conference League qualification

Ħamrun Spartans etched their name in Maltese football history on Thursday night, becoming the first Maltese club ever to qualify for the group stages of a European competition.

The Spartans sealed their place in the UEFA Europa Conference League after a 2-2 draw away to Latvian RFS, winning the tie 3-2 on aggregate.

Having carried a slender 1-0 advantage from the first leg in Malta, Ħamrun got off to a dream start in Riga when Serigne Thioune struck in the 12th minute to double their overall lead. RFS quickly hit back with a penalty just five minutes later.

In the 67th minute, Vincenzo Polito restored Ħamrun’s cushion with a well-placed header, only for the hosts to equalise again in the 87th minute. The late goal meant a tense finale, but the Maltese side held firm until the final whistle, sparking jubilant celebrations.

The Spartans will discover their group-stage opponents on Friday.