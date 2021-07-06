Local footballer denied bail over tampered residence permit

A footballer who plays for a local football club has been remanded in custody after immigration officials noticed his residence permit was forged when he returned from a trip abroad.

Chibueze Attah, 22, from Nigeria, was arrested at the airport yesterday as he returned on a flight from Munich after an immigration officer noticed that the expiry date on his residence permit had been tampered with. This was confirmed by the police’s forensic section, and Attah was arrested.

The Nigerian pleaded not guilty to charges of forgery, possession of forged documents and making use of forged documents. The footballer’s lawyers, Lennox Vella and Charlton Falzon Cascun requested bail.

This was immediately objected to by the prosecution due to the risk of the man absconding.

The accused had come to Malta specifically to play football and didn’t have any plans to leave, said lawyer Lennox Vella. “He is 21 years old. I don’t think sending him to prison would be beneficial to a young man his age. He is presumed innocent, and liberty is the rule, not the exception. He will be under the supervision of the football club at all times,” he said.

Magistrate Gabriella Vella denied bail, however, saying that at this stage, the court was “not at all convinced” of the accused’s ties to Malta.

Inspector Christian Abela prosecuted.