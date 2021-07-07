Three hospitalised after Ta' Qali traffic incident
Three persons were hospitalised following a traffic accident in Ta' Qali on Tuesday evening
Three persons were hospitalised following a traffic accident in Ta' Qali on Tuesday evening.
The accident occurred at around 9:15pm.
Police said that a 19-year-old was driving a Mazada Demio when he lost control and crashed into a wall. There were two passengers in the vehicle, an 18-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl.
All three were taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment.
Both passengers suffered minor injuries, while the driver suffered serious injuries.
A police investigation is ongoing.