Two young people arrested for smashing historic Mellieha cross

A 21-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man have been arrested and will be charged with vandalism on a historic stone cross in Mellieha, the police said.

The British pair were tracked down by police from the Major Crimes Section and the Qawra district and arrested today after they smashed the 18th century cross, known as Is-Salib tal-Pellegrini.

On Monday morning, residents found the top part of the 12-foot stone monument smashed to pieces.

The pair are being held at police depot and will be charged in court tomorrow with vandalism.

The cross was erected in 1776, replacing one made of wood. The monument was a landmark for Catholic pilgrims on their way to the church of the Nativity of the Virgin Mary in Mellieħa.