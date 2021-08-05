Car crash lands elderly man in hospital with grievous injuries
An 84-year-old man crashes into a wall at Triq tal-Barrani in Żejtun in the early hours of Thursday and sustains grievous injuries
Police said that an 84-year-old man suffered grievous injuries after a traffic accident at Triq Tal-Barrani in Żejtun.
The accident happened on Thursday at around 3:30am. Preliminary investigations indicated that the Għaxaq resident lost control of his Peugeot Partner vehicle and crashed into a wall.
Medical assistance was provided and later he was taken to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified as suffering from grievous injuries.
More police investigations will follow.