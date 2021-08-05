Car crash lands elderly man in hospital with grievous injuries

Police said that an 84-year-old man suffered grievous injuries after a traffic accident at Triq Tal-Barrani in Żejtun.

The accident happened on Thursday at around 3:30am. Preliminary investigations indicated that the Għaxaq resident lost control of his Peugeot Partner vehicle and crashed into a wall.

Medical assistance was provided and later he was taken to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

More police investigations will follow.