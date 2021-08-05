menu

Car crash lands elderly man in hospital with grievous injuries

An 84-year-old man crashes into a wall at Triq tal-Barrani in Żejtun in the early hours of Thursday and sustains grievous injuries

5 August 2021, 9:47am
by Luke Vella

Police said that an 84-year-old man suffered grievous injuries after a traffic accident at Triq Tal-Barrani in Żejtun.

The accident happened on Thursday at around 3:30am. Preliminary investigations indicated that the Għaxaq resident lost control of his Peugeot Partner vehicle and crashed into a wall.

Medical assistance was provided and later he was taken to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

More police investigations will follow.

Luke Vella joined MaltaToday as a reporter in 2021
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.