[LIVE] Yorgen Fenech compilation: Matthew Caruana Galizia cross-examined by defence

Follow live as the compilation of evidence against the man alleged to have masterminded the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder, Yorgen Fenech, continues

12 August 2021, 9:58am
by Luke Vella
Matthew Caruana Galizia
11:36 We understand that the defence is looking into a specific part of the public inquiry document. We are still waiting for the cross-examination of Matthew Caruana Galizia to continue. Meanwhile, Peter Caruana Galizia, Comodini Cachia and Corinne Vella are having a discussion. Kurt Sansone
11:28 Mercieca says that his question was not answered. He reiterates that he is after a number and Matthew Caruana Galizia says that it is difficult to answer the question. “It is impossible to give an exact figure,” the witness replies. The deposition is suspended until the defence checks a few things. Kurt Sansone
11:24 Matthew Caruana Galizia says that the work is very fluid for most journalists so he had various threads of importance. The most important was the connection between Electrogas and the Panama Papers, he says. Kurt Sansone
11:23 Mercieca: “Would you be able to tell us how many investigations you were working on before the murder?” Kurt Sansone
11:22 He was born in Pieta and is resident in Bidnija. He will testify in English. Kurt Sansone
11:21 Matthew Caruana Galizia is called to the witness stand. Kurt Sansone
11:21 Defence lawyer Gianluca Caruana Curran and Yorgen Fenech are chatting and laughing. Kurt Sansone
11:20 Camilleri's testimony is over. Kurt Sansone
11:20 Mercieca: “What did Melvin Theuma ask you in the middle of the night when you played the henchman for Keith Schembri?” Camilleri says that he is not responding. Kurt Sansone
11:19 The magistrate is still not impressed with the defence’s line of questioning. Kurt Sansone
11:19 Mercieca argues that Camilleri had stated that he does not know Yorgen Fenech but the witness chooses not to respond. Kurt Sansone
11:18 Mercieca asks the witness about his meetings with the investigators into the murder. Camilleri says that he did meet them. Kurt Sansone
11:17 Mercieca suggests that Camilleri was a henchman for Keith Schembri but the court dismisses the line of questioning. Kurt Sansone
11:16 Mercieca asks Camilleri about the meetings with Keith Schembri and Melvin Theuma. The question is again overruled by the court. Kurt Sansone
11:16 Mercieca asks Camilleri whether he was protecting anyone. The court does not allow the question. Kurt Sansone
11:15 Mercieca asks camilleri whether he testified behind closed doors during the public inquiry into Caruana Galizia’s murder and whether he was afraid of anyone. The court disallows the question. Kurt Sansone
11:14 The magistrate tells Mercieca that she is not here to be lectured about the law. The defence lawyer says that he is “respectfully exerting his right” to ask questions to the witness. Kurt Sansone
11:13 QUICK REMINDER: The witness, Kenneth Camilleri, was a police officer who acted as bodyguard to then prime minister Joseph Muscat. Camilleri is also a close friend of former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri. Pardoned middleman Melvin Theuma had testified in other sittings that after Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder, Camilleri had come to visit him to calm him down. This was a time when Theuma was agitated because one of the murder suspects held in prison – Vince Muscat – started speaking to the police. Theuma has claimed that it was his understanding that Camilleri was sent by Keith Schembri to calm him down. In court today, Superintendent Keith Arnaud has said that Camilleri is not being investigated in relation to the murder but over events that happened after the assassination. Kurt Sansone
11:09 Magistrate Rachel Montebello formally asks the defence to limit the line of questioning, as the questions made cannot be put to the witness unless he is called as a witness for the defence. Kurt Sansone
11:08 The witness refuses to answer the questions put to him. The court informs him that the right not to incriminate oneself is not absolute. She scolds Camilleri’s lawyer for addressing the court out of line. There is still a back and forth debate between the magistrate and the Fenech’s defence about Camilleri's answers. Kurt Sansone
11:06 Arnaud says that the questions that he asked Camilleri were not related to any investigations into the Degiorgios. Camilleri is called back inside the courtroom. Kurt Sansone
11:05 Mercieca says Camilleri is contradicting himself when he says that he never dealt with the Degiorgio brothers. Mercieca notes that it is not true that Camilleri never investigated the brothers, who are currently facing separate proceedings linked to the Caruana Galizia murder. Kurt Sansone
11:04 Arnaud protests about the line of questioning and the defence tells the prosecution not to speak to the witness. The two sides quarrel and camilleri is asked to go outside for the moment. Kurt Sansone
11:03 Mercieca asks the witness whether any players in the murder saga were close to him. Camilleri responds in the negative. Kurt Sansone
11:03 Asked by defence lawyer Charles Mercieca why he retired from the police force, Camilleri says that he passed his 25-year mark in the service. He says that in November 2019, he was still in the police force and was stationed at the Żurrieq, Birżebbuġa and Żejtun amongst others. Kurt Sansone
11:01 The magistrate says that since Camilleri has exerted his right not to incriminate himself, the questioning by the prosecution will be suspended and a cross-examination will follow by the defence. Kurt Sansone
10:56 The court asks Arnaud whether he has any further questions. He does not and asks for the testimony to be suspended. Kurt Sansone
10:55 Camilleri is looking tense and fidgety. He is playing around with his hands nervously. He chooses not to respond to another question as to how long he knew Melvin Theuma. Kurt Sansone
10:54 Arnaud asks him how he came to know Melvin Theuma, the pardoned middleman in the Caruana Galizia murder case. Camilleri says he is not responding. Mercieca remarks that if Camilleri knew Theuma, that is not a criminal act. Kurt Sansone
10:53 Arnaud asks him where he used to work. Camilleri says that he worked at the Office of the Prime Minister. The witness had been a police constable for 18 years. At OPM he used to follow the prime minister around all the time depending on the needs of the day. Kurt Sansone
10:52 Kenneth Camilleri is summoned into the courtroom and takes the stand. He was born in Mtafra and lives in Tarxien. The magistrate tells him that he is not being investigated for the murder and informs him that he has a right not to answer any questions. Kurt Sansone
10:50 The magistrate says that since Camilleri is not accused in connection with the homicide, he should be called in for testimony. Kurt Sansone
10:50 Defence lawyer Charles Mercieca protests that there have been no developments into this investigation since 22 June 2020. Kurt Sansone
10:49 Bondin is off the stand. Superintendent Keith Arnaud tells the magistrate that investigations are still ongoing regarding Kenneth Camilleri, a former bodyguard of Joseph Muscat and close friend of Keith Schembri, and the witness's position remains unchanged. Arnaud says Camilleri is not being investigated for the homicide but only for other events that occurred after Caruana Galizia’s murder. Camilleri will be called in to testify at a later stage, he adds. Kurt Sansone
10:47 Defence lawyer Charles Mercieca asks about other policemen that were present during the arrest. Bondin can't recall the names of the other policemen but Mercieca says that records probably exist. Kurt Sansone
10:46 Bondin was part of a police squad that was tasked to arrest various people from all around the island on 4 December 2017. He lists some names, including a Mr Cachia who was arrested in Żebbuġ at around 8:15am at a garage that was allegedly used by the Agius brothers, known as Tal-Maksar. A search was conducted on site. Bondin says a black vehicle was going around the area and was driven by Adrian Agius. The inspector says he was given orders to arrest him on the spot and Agius was taken to the depot. Bondin confirms the Tal-Maksar nickname when asked. Kurt Sansone
10:43 Inspector Kurt Zahra is first on the podium. He exhibits some documents. Inspector Matthew Bondin now takes the stand. Kurt Sansone
10:36 Magistrate Rachel Montebollo walks into the hall and the sitting begins. Kurt Sansone
10:33 Fenech chats with his lawyers Charles Mercieca and Gianluca Caruana Curran. Kurt Sansone
10:33 The accused, Yorgen Fenech, has just walked into the courtroom with a fresh shave and looking quite joyful. He stands charged with masterminding the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia. Kurt Sansone
10:32 In the meantime, parte civile lawyers Therese Comodoni Cachia and Jason Azzopardi are having a chat with Inspector Kurt Zahra. Kurt Sansone
10:27 Yorgen Fenech’s defence team, lawyers Charles Mercieca, Gianluca Caruana Curran and Marion Camilleri, is chatting away. It seems Caruana Curran has injured his foot and has a walking boot. Kurt Sansone
10:24 Members of the Caruana Galizia family, including her sister Corinne are present. We're still waiting for proceedings to start but in the meantime the defence team and the prosecution team are all here. Kurt Sansone
10:02 Fenech's defence lawyers are today expected to cross-examine Matthew Caruana Galizia, son of slain journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia. Kurt Sansone
10:01 Our court reporter for today, Luke Vella, is outside the courtroom waiting for today's session in the compilation of evidence against Yorgen Fenech to start. Kurt Sansone
10:00 Good morning. Kurt Sansone

Matthew Caruana Galizia, son of slain journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, will be cross-examined this morning by the lawyers defending the man accused of murdering his mother.

Matthew Caruana Galizia had testified in the compilation of evidence against Yorgen Fenech last month. Caruana Galizia had said that no sensitive documents were saved to Daphne Caruana Galizia's devices and used his technical expertise to help his mother handle the large volume of data received when investigating Electrogas.

Today, Caruana Galizia will be cross-examined by Fenech's defence lawyers.

The evidence against Fenech primarily rests on the testimony of Melvin Theuma, who acted as a middleman between the business magnate and the three men who carried out the assassination. Theuma had secretly recorded various conversations between himself, Fenech and others, and was given a presidential pardon to tell all in 2019.

Caruana Galizia was murdered on 16 October 2017, just after leaving her house in Bidnija. A bomb placed inside her car was detonated remotely by an SMS.

One man, Vince Muscat, pleaded guilty to the murder in February this year and was sentenced to 15 years in prison after a plea bargain agreement.

Courtroom players

Magistrate Rachel Montebello is presiding.

Superintendent Keith Arnaud and Inspector Kurt Zahra are prosecuting, aided by Deputy Attorney General Philip Galea Farrugia.

Fenech’s defence lawyers are Marion Camilleri, Charles Mercieca and Gianluca Caruana Curran.

Lawyers Jason Azzopardi and Therese Comodini Cachia are appearing parte civile for the Caruana Galizia family.

Luke Vella joined MaltaToday as a reporter in 2021
