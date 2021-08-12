[LIVE] Yorgen Fenech compilation: Matthew Caruana Galizia cross-examined by defence

Matthew Caruana Galizia, son of slain journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, will be cross-examined this morning by the lawyers defending the man accused of murdering his mother.

Matthew Caruana Galizia had testified in the compilation of evidence against Yorgen Fenech last month. Caruana Galizia had said that no sensitive documents were saved to Daphne Caruana Galizia's devices and used his technical expertise to help his mother handle the large volume of data received when investigating Electrogas.

Today, Caruana Galizia will be cross-examined by Fenech's defence lawyers.

The evidence against Fenech primarily rests on the testimony of Melvin Theuma, who acted as a middleman between the business magnate and the three men who carried out the assassination. Theuma had secretly recorded various conversations between himself, Fenech and others, and was given a presidential pardon to tell all in 2019.

Caruana Galizia was murdered on 16 October 2017, just after leaving her house in Bidnija. A bomb placed inside her car was detonated remotely by an SMS.

One man, Vince Muscat, pleaded guilty to the murder in February this year and was sentenced to 15 years in prison after a plea bargain agreement.

Courtroom players

Magistrate Rachel Montebello is presiding.

Superintendent Keith Arnaud and Inspector Kurt Zahra are prosecuting, aided by Deputy Attorney General Philip Galea Farrugia.

Fenech’s defence lawyers are Marion Camilleri, Charles Mercieca and Gianluca Caruana Curran.

Lawyers Jason Azzopardi and Therese Comodini Cachia are appearing parte civile for the Caruana Galizia family.