No sensitive documents were saved to Daphne Caruana Galizia's devices, her son testifies

Matthew Caruana Galizia has told a court that his mother would have never saved sensitive documents on her laptop.

Caruana Galizia testified for two hours this afternoon in the compilation of evidence against Yorgen Fenech, who is accused of commissioning the journalist’s murder.

Cross-examined by lawyer Charles Mercieca from Fenech’s defence team, Caruana Galizia said that the data relating to the murdered journalist’s investigations into 17 Black was stored on an encrypted hard drive instead.

Matthew Caruana Galizia, who was part of the ICIJ team which won a Pulitzer prize for their work on the Panama Papers said that he had used his technical expertise to help his mother in handling the large volume of data which was leaked from the Electrogas consortium.

"I didn't save emails on my mother’s laptop or iPad or anything" Caruana Galizia said, pointing out that this would have been a security risk.

“Where were they stored before?”, asked Mercieca, suggesting that they would have had to have been stored on the laptop before being transferred to the external hard disk that he carried around with him at the time.

But Caruana Galizia rejected the suggestion. "Of course I didn't use my mother's computer to do that...why? Because it’s my mother's computer. I find it strange that I would be using my mother's computer while my mother needed it to work on it" replied Caruana Galizia.

He told Magistrate Rachel Montebello that the leak consisted of “over 100,000 documents” mostly in electronic form.

The cross-examination was never going to be a pleasant one, but today tensions reached boiling point when Caruana Galizia disclosed that Fenech had been convicted of drug charges in the USA and had been “behaving erratically before and after the murder.”

Mercieca objected to the mentioning of this fact, but was contradicted by parte civile lawyer Jason Azzopardi, who said “you cannot censor the truth.”

“You censor the truth!” Mercieca roared back, accusing the other side of being selective with the evidence produced. The defence objected at several junctures during the witness’ testimony, at a point describing his testimony as “media fodder.”

Caruana Galizia continued: "We had discovered that Fenech was convicted of drug possession and was going through a personal crisis at the time. We knew Yorgen Fenech was behaving erratically before and after the murder and secondly my mother would have considered it to be of humongous public interest that one of the main shareholders [in Electrogas] had been convicted of an offence in the USA."

“There was worry at the banks about the loan facility given to Electrogas, and in this email you have the Yorgen Fenech side of things. ‘Our concern is Due Diligence,’" he quoted.

Fenech was a key person in the journalists’ investigation, he said . “We considered him to be a member of this clique that my mother was writing about.”

“Because we saw that Fenech was hugely influential, the volume of emails being exchanged, what was being asked of him by shareholders and Electrogas employees, this led to my mother focusing more on him.”

“As a reporter this draws attention to you but it is the risk you have to take as a journalist,” he said.

Magistrate Rachel Montebello is presiding over the case. Superintendent Keith Arnaud and Inspector Kurt Zahra are prosecuting, aided by Deputy Attorney General Philip Galea Farrugia.

Fenech’s defence lawyers are Marion Camilleri, Charles Mercieca and Gianluca Caruana Curran. Lawyers Jason Azzopardi and Therese Comodini Cachia are appearing parte civile for the Caruana Galizia family.