Drug kingpin Jordan Azzopardi released on bail
Jordan Azzopardi, who is facing 15 charges related to the trafficking of heroin, cocaine and cannabis, granted bail
Accused drug kingpin Jordan Azzopardi has been granted bail, after two years in preventive custody.
31-year-old Azzopardi has been held in preventive custody at Corradino Prisons since his arrest in 2019. He is accused of masterminding a nationwide drug distribution network and is facing 15 charges, which include trafficking heroin, cocaine and cannabis.
Azzopardi’s girlfriend, who cannot be named after a court order in this regard, is also accused of similar charges.
In a decree handed down this morning, Judge Aaron Bugeja, presiding the Criminal Court granted Azzopardi bail against a personal guarantee of €150,000 and a third party surety of €50,000.
He was ordered to deposit his passport and was prohibited from approaching the coast or airport.
Azzopardi is prohibited from communicating with prosecution witnesses and must sign a bail book daily, as well as observe a curfew.
He was also placed under a provisional supervision order under the supervision of a probation officer.
Lawyers Franco Debono and Joe Giglio are appearing for Azzopardi.
