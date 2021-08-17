Drug kingpin Jordan Azzopardi released on bail

Accused drug kingpin Jordan Azzopardi has been granted bail, after two years in preventive custody.

31-year-old Azzopardi has been held in preventive custody at Corradino Prisons since his arrest in 2019. He is accused of masterminding a nationwide drug distribution network and is facing 15 charges, which include trafficking heroin, cocaine and cannabis.

Azzopardi’s girlfriend, who cannot be named after a court order in this regard, is also accused of similar charges.

In a decree handed down this morning, Judge Aaron Bugeja, presiding the Criminal Court granted Azzopardi bail against a personal guarantee of €150,000 and a third party surety of €50,000.

He was ordered to deposit his passport and was prohibited from approaching the coast or airport.

Azzopardi is prohibited from communicating with prosecution witnesses and must sign a bail book daily, as well as observe a curfew.

He was also placed under a provisional supervision order under the supervision of a probation officer.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Joe Giglio are appearing for Azzopardi.

