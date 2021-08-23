Man dies after three-storey fall in Msida
A 32-year-old man has died after falling from a height of around three storeys in Msida
A 32-year-old Venezuelan man who fell three storeys in Msida yesterday morning has died, the police said on Monday.
The accident occurred at around 6am in Triq tal-Qroqq.
He was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment; however, he later succumbed to his injuries and died.
Magistrate Rachael Montebello has launched an inquiry.
Police investigations are ongoing.
