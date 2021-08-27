Baby girl hospitalised after near-drowning incident at home

A baby girl was rushed to Mater Dei hospital on Friday afternoon, after she was found drowning in a private residence, the police have confirmed.

The condition of the child could not be confirmed officially yet but One News is reporting that the girl is around six months old and is in a critical state.

The near-drowning incident happened at around 1pm at Triq l-Arznell in St Paul’s Bay.

An emergency team, including a number of doctors and members from the Red Cross were on site and offered first aid and CPR for a number of minutes. The girl was then rushed to hospital.