Man suffers grievous injuries after falling from ladder

Police have said that a man suffered grievous injuries after falling from a ladder.

It said that on Wednesday, at around 9am, it was called for the man's assistance at a residence at Triq San Pawl, Naxxar. The police said that the 49-year-old man from Rabat was doing some work at the residence.

The man was attended to on the spot by a medical team, and was taken to Mater Dei hospital in a ambulance, where he was later certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

More police investigations will follow.