menu

Man grievously injured after getting trapped between car and garage door

A 56-year-old man from Luqa suffered grievous injuries after getting trapped between his moving vehicle and his garage door

2 September 2021, 9:31am
by Luke Vella
The accident occurred at 6.30pm in Triq Gwann Mamo
The accident occurred at 6.30pm in Triq Gwann Mamo

A 56-year-old man from Luqa suffered grievous injuries after getting trapped between his moving vehicle and his garage door on Wednesday evening. 

The accident occurred at 6:30pm in Triq Gwann Mamo.

Police said that the man’s vehicle, a Tata, moved down the garage ramp, with the man getting stuck between the car and the garage door.

The man was assisted by a medical team on the spot, and he was taken to Mater Dei hospital by ambulance, where he was later certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

More police investigations will follow.

Luke Vella joined MaltaToday as a reporter in 2021
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.