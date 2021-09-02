Man grievously injured after getting trapped between car and garage door
A 56-year-old man from Luqa suffered grievous injuries after getting trapped between his moving vehicle and his garage door
A 56-year-old man from Luqa suffered grievous injuries after getting trapped between his moving vehicle and his garage door on Wednesday evening.
The accident occurred at 6:30pm in Triq Gwann Mamo.
Police said that the man’s vehicle, a Tata, moved down the garage ramp, with the man getting stuck between the car and the garage door.
The man was assisted by a medical team on the spot, and he was taken to Mater Dei hospital by ambulance, where he was later certified as suffering from grievous injuries.
More police investigations will follow.