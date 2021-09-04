E-scooter rider, motorcyclist suffer grievous injuries in separate accidents

A 28-year-old Colombian man fell from an e-kick scooter and was grievously injured, early Saturday morning.

The accident at the Birgu square occurred at 4am, after the man fell from the scooter he was riding.

He was assisted by a medical team and taken to Mater Dei hospital in an ambulance, where he was later certified as being grievously injured.

Motorcyclist in grievous injuries after a traffic accident

A motorcyclist suffered grievous injuries in an accident that occurred around 11:20am on Friday, at Triq il-Parroċċa, Naxxar.

The accident involved a Peugeot Tweet motorcycle, driven by a 60-year-old man from Mosta, and a Toyota CHR, driven by a 45-year-old man from St Paul’s Bay.

The motorcycle rider was attended to by a medical team and he was taken to Mater Dei hospital, where he was later certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

More police investigations will follow.